Wanted man taken into custody after leading Norfolk deputies on foot pursuit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A wanted man led Norfolk deputies on a foot pursuit Thursday.

A deputy at the security of the Norfolk Consolidated Courts received a call just before 9:30 a.m. about a man in the building named Floyd Worsley who had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The deputy got a description of Worsley and went to the clerk’s office to get a copy of the warrant. After getting the warrant and approaching Worsley, authorities say Worsley ran down the hallway and took off down the steps. The deputy called for help and chased after Worsley, who ran out a side door.

The sheriff’s office says Worsley continued running down St. Paul’s Boulevard toward City Hall Avenue. At that point, multiple deputies joined in the pursuit. They told Worsley to stop running and get on the ground. He finally complied with deputies and was taken into custody. He remains at the Norfolk City Jail.

Worsley is facing a charge of probation violation.