3 teens charged in Portsmouth carjacking incident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three teenagers are facing charges in Portsmouth related to a carjacking incident that sent a woman to the hospital.

Portsmouth say the incident happened Sunday evening at a Goodwill store on High Street.

According to detectives, a suspect got into the victim’s car as she was standing outside the car talking to someone.

As this suspect was backing up the car, police say the victim tried to open another one of the car doors, and was knocked to the ground in the process. The suspect then drove away.

Police say the victim suffered a serious head injury and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Patrol officers later saw the stolen vehicle in the 1900 block Deep Creek Boulevard. Two people were inside car, and police say one of the suspects ran away, while the other was taken in to custody.

Police say the officers caught the fleeing suspect a short time later, and identified a third suspect.

A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been charged with car-jacking and aggravated malicious wounding. The second suspect, who is also a 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth, is charged with grand larceny.

The third suspect, a 17-year-old boy from Suffolk, is facing a grand larceny charge.

All three are in the custody of Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Stay with WAVY for updates on this developing news.