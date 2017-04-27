Superintendent of Camden County Schools to retire

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The superintendent of Camden County Schools has announced he is retiring.

Marianne Russell with Camden County Schools confirmed to 10 On Your Side superintendent that Melvin Hawkins has tendered his resignation. Friday will be Hawkins’ last day in office.

Christian Overton, chair of the Camden County Board of Education, says Hawkins informed the board of his decision to retire on April 19. Hawkins is eligible to retire because of his years of service.

Overton says the decision was personal for Hawkins, and was not requested by the board.

Russell says an interim superintendent will be named.