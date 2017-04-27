VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about police activity at London Bridge Trading in Virginia Beach Thursday.

After speaking with multiple agencies, we confirmed Virginia Beach Police assisted federal agencies, including Homeland Security and Defense Criminal Investigative Service, at the company Thursday morning.

Virginia Beach Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn confirmed officers were supporting a federal agency there to “serve a paper.”

According to its website, the company designs and makes gear for the military and law enforcement. 10 On Your Side reached out to the London Bridge Trading company for a comment but have not heard back.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.