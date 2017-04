PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Hampton Roads Show Pet Pal of the week is David. He’s a 3-year-old Bulldog mix from the Norfolk SPCA.

David just arrived from their sister shelter in Puerto Rico. If you’d like to make him a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit NORFOLKSPCA.com