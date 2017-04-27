PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether your cat crazy or a dog person, you can celebrate your passion for pets of all kinds at the 10th Annual Care-A-Lot Pet Lovers extravaganza coming to Virginia Beach this weekend.

Bobby and Denise Clark from Care-A-Lot Pet Supply joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to discuss a great weekend of fun for the whole family.

As part of Care-A-Lot’s partnership with both Norfolk and Peninsula SPCA, every dog adopted at the shelter during the event, and throughout the year, will receive a starter package of more than $200 dollars of food, supplies and store coupons.

Care-A-Lot Pet Supply

10th Annual Pet Lovers’ Extravaganza featuring DockDogs

Tomorrow – Sunday

1617 Diamond Springs Rd – Virginia Beach

CareALotPets.com

(800) 343-7680

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Care-A-Lot Pet Supply.