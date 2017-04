Pair accused of committing dozens of robberies across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A federal grand jury has indicted two men, accusing them of conspiring to commit dozens of robberies across Hampton Roads.

The string of crimes occurred between August 2016 and January 2017. Investigators tied them to 31 robberies in four cities.

The indictment states Zakee Hawkins and Jesse Bray were armed when they held up convenience stores and cell phone businesses.

Altogether, the suspects face 23 charges including conspiracy, robbery and gun charges.

Hawkins and Bray are set to go to trial in October.

DATE CITY STORE ADDRESS August 28, 2016 Norfolk Quick N Save 3234 Cromwell Road September 14, 2016 Norfolk Metro PCS 3016 Princess Anne Road September 20, 2016 Norfolk Metro PCS 2707 Granby Street October 5, 2016 Norfolk Metro PCS 1020 Park Avenue October 15, 2016 Norfolk 7-Eleven 3644 Sewell’s Point Road October 15, 2016 Norfolk Shell 3502 E. Princess Anne Road October 20, 2016 Norfolk Fast Auto Loan 7455 Tidewater Drive October 24, 2016 Norfolk 7-Eleven 151 W. Little Creek Road October 29, 2016 Virginia Beach Sunoco 920 Diamond Springs Road October 31, 2016 Norfolk 7-Eleven 3800 Granby Street November 1, 2016 Norfolk Boost Mobile 7655 Granby Street November 4, 2016 Virginia Beach 7-Eleven 325 Kellam Road November 5, 2016 Norfolk Tinee Giant 3537 Tidewater Drive November 6, 2016 Norfolk 7-Eleven 800 E. Little Creek Road November 10, 2016 Norfolk Metro PCS 635 E. Olney Road December 16, 2016 Virginia Beach Boost Mobile 649 Newtown Road December 16, 2016 Virginia Beach Citgo 5820 Northampton Blvd December 16, 2016 Virginia Beach Metro PCS 5650 Virginia Beach Blvd December 21, 2016 Norfolk Cricket Wireless 6138 Chesapeake Blvd December 23, 2016 Chesapeake Boost Mobile 1800 Liberty Street December 27, 2016 Chesapeake Fast Auto Loan 1401 S. Military Hwy December 27, 2016 Hampton Metro PCS 3414 W. Mercury Blvd December 30, 2016 Virginia Beach Metro PCS 2104 Pleasure House Road December 30, 2016 Norfolk Sprint Wireless 1710 E. Little Creek Road December 31, 2016 Virginia Beach Metro PCS 6661 Indian River Road January 1, 2017 Norfolk Citgo 5369 E. Princess Anne Road January 2, 2017 Virginia Beach Metro PCS 5033 Virginia Beach Blvd January 2, 2017 Virginia Beach Metro PCS 4876 Princess Anne Road January 3, 2017 Chesapeake Metro PCS 316 Battlefield Blvd January 3, 2017 Chesapeake Loan Smart 4209 Indian River Road January 3, 2017 Virginia Beach Cricket Wireless 2088 S. Independence Blvd