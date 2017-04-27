North Carolina governor warns of flooding risks

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is telling residents not to drop their guard over flooding despite the first sunny skies in several days.

Cooper issued a statement on Wednesday saying forecasters are still predicting some rivers could crest as late as Monday and that people need to remain alert for more flooding.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, local and state emergency management officials continue to monitor the Cashie River near Windsor; the Tar River in Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Greenville; and the Neuse River in Goldsboro and Kinston.

Rainfall totals have ranged from 5.5 inches in the foothills to as much as 9 inches in the Piedmont and coastal counties.

As of Wednesday, there were eight primary routes and 109 secondary routes impacted by high water in North Carolina. Interstate 795 in Wilson County is closed in both directions between exit 40 and 43 due to flooding.