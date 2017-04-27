No reported injuries in Chesapeake school bus accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported after school bus was involved in an accident Thursday morning in Chesapeake.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com a call about the accident came in shortly after 8:45 a.m. The accident happened on Dominion Boulevard, near the Interstate 64 West ramp.

The bus was headed to Chesapeake Alternative School at the time of the accident, according to Kellie Goral with Chesapeake Public Schools.

Goral tells WAVY.com the bus was transporting one student.

It is unclear how the accident happened or if there were other vehicles involved.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this accident.