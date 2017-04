WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe is scheduled to visit Williamsburg Thursday to sign a new law concerning domestic violence.

The bill would make those convicted of certain violent felonies ineligible for first offender status. It was introduced by Del. Mike Mullin, and was passed unanimously by the Virginia Senate in February.

McAuliffe is scheduled to sign the bill into law at the Avalon Center at 1:30 p.m.

Look for more coverage on the governor’s visit later today.