CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Mayor Alan Krasnoff is set to deliver his State of the City address Thursday afternoon.

10 On Your Side confirmed last month that Krasnoff has decided to run for clerk of Chesapeake Circuit Court.

The court’s current clerk, Faye Mitchell, is resigning on June 1.

The Hampton Roads Chamber says Krasnoff’s speech will highlight business developments and look at the future of the city.

The 2017 Chesapeake State of the City is scheduled for 12 p.m. on April 27.