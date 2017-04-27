Man, woman charged for breaking into home in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C (WAVY) — A man and woman are facing charges for allegedly breaking into a home in the Eure community of Gates County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Craig Clifton and a woman were caught trying to break into a residence. A search warrant was executed on Clifton’s residence, where stolen property was found and seized by authorities.

Clifton and the woman were charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of burglary tools and possession of controlled substances.