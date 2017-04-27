Man wanted for strangulation, domestic assault in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say they are looking for a man who is wanted on charges of strangulation and domestic assault.

In a video posted to social media, police said Leslie Wayne Daniel was last living on Thomas Jefferson Drive in Virginia Beach and has ties to New York City.

Police said they do not have a current address for Daniel.

The circumstances surrounding the charges have not been released.

If you have information on Daniel or know of his whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

