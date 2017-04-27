Judges appoint James B. Oliver as new Norfolk city treasurer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Circuit Court judges appointed James B. Oliver as city treasurer Thursday.

Oliver is taking over for former city treasurer Anthony Burfoot, who is serving a six-year prison sentence for public corruption and perjury.

Burfoot was suspended from his position of city treasurer earlier this year. A judge ordered him to step down on Monday.

The city's chief deputy treasurer, Amelia Ortega, was appointed as acting treasurer following Burfoot's suspension. The seat is up for election in November.

Burfoot has maintained his innocence. His attorney, Andrew Sacks, has said he plans to appeal.