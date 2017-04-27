In The Kitchen: Certified Angus Strip Steak over Pan Asian Salad

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The grilling season is back!

Time to fire up the grill and entertain outdoors and today we got a great grilling tune-up about Certified Angus Beef with Chef Michael Ollier and Chef Bob Hirasawa from Farm Fresh. They gave us some great tips on how to find the perfect steak and then grilled up a few and made a perfect Certified Angus Strip Steak over Pan Asian Salad.

Find out more about these cuts at certifiedangusbeef.com

Farm Fresh Supermarkets: Find Your Nearest location at FarmFreshSuperMarkets.com

