IAHR: Carmelita

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new film called “Carmelita” tells the story of two people who poured a lot of love into a broken down 1956 Chevy Bel Air. They also loved each other, but were torn apart by the Vietnam war. The classic car becomes the backdrop for a story that might really be about restoring people.

The project was a huge and expensive undertaking by a group of students at Old Dominion University. But co-producer Steven Crocker says creativity, passion and perseverance has led them all to the film’s premiere.

Find out more in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.