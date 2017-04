ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A home in Elizabeth City, along with two vehicles, were struck by gunfire during the overnight hours, police say.

Officers were called to Southern Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police say they found bullets had hit a home as well as a 1999 Dodge Durango and a 2000 Ford Mustang.

There were no reports of injuries, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.