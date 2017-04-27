Head-shaving events to raise money for childhood cancer research

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A national non-profit is holding two head-shaving events in Hampton Roads this week to raise money for childhood cancer research.

A news release from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation states the goal for the events is to raise $70,000. Numerous people are expected to shave their heads in support of the foundation’s mission.

The news states both events will honor Abby Furco, a local who is a two-time childhood cancer survivor.

The first event is being held Thursday at Red Mill Elementary School in Virginia Beach from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ten people will be participating, and the goal for the event is to raise $10,000.

The second event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at Roger Brown’s Restaurant in Portsmouth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A total of 35 people are set to participate Saturday, with a fundraising goal of $60,000.