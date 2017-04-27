Hampton police need help identifying robbery suspects

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for help to identify two suspects in a 7-Eleven robbery.

At 1:35 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the convenience store in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road. Police say two suspects entered the business, showed a gun and demanded money. After getting cash, the suspects ran off toward Nickerson Boulevard.

Police described the first suspect as a black male, between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 140 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie black pants and red, black and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male, between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 to 160 pounds and last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes, carrying a black book bag.

If you recognize these suspects or know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.