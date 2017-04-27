Great Bridge HS a top-50 finalist for Vans art competition

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools has announced that Great Bridge High School is a top-50 semi-finalist for the Vans Custom Culture Art Competition.

The Vans website says the competition is held nationwide for high schoolers to design custom shoe themes. The winner of the competition can take home $50,000.

The four runner-up schools can received $4,000 each.

According to Chesapeake Public Schools, Great Bridge is the only school in Virginia to be one of the top-50 finalists in the competition.

You can cast your vote at this link.