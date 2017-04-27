Florida sexual predator fugitive could be in Virginia or N.C.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A fugitive who is a registered sexual predator could be in Virginia or North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals say that Ernest Eugene Reigh vanished after being released from a state prison in Florida in March and failed to register his address with police.

Reigh was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida, but officials believe he may be in North Carolina, or on his way to Pennsylvania, where he has relatives.

Reigh was convicted of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 1995. He was an assistant at the St. Lucie County Jail until 1995 after the victim told investigators he had forced her to perform sexual acts for about two years. He also admitted that he lied during trial when he said he was falsely accused.

Around that time he also admitted to selling a machine gun for $500 prior to his arrest. He was found guilty of perjury, adding an additional year to his sentence.

Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that will lead to an arrest. Reigh is 5’6″ and weighs about 160 pounds. He does have a history of carrying firearms.

Anyone with information concerning Reigh’s location is urged to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at (305) 710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at (954)707-2457.