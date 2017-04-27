Driver arrested after fleeing accident in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A driver was arrested after fleeing the scene of an accident in Hampton early Thursday.

According to police, a call came in at 7:23 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident in the 500 block of Woodland Road.

The investigation revealed that a beige-colored Chevy SUV was speeding on Woodland towards Fox Hill Road when the driver lost control, went off the road and hit a brick wall. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene when police arrived.

The driver was found a short time later in a nearby neighborhood and was taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries and charges are still pending.