PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and before we flip the calendar to May, let’s make sure we know that the dangers of distracted driving involve more than just your phone.

Executive Director Janet Brooking from DriveSmart Virginia, along with Toiya Sosa from Geico, joined Jen Lewis on The Hampton Roads Show to discuss distracted driving and the upcoming Distracted Driving Summit in September.

