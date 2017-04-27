Delta to resume nonstop flights from Boston to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Delta Airlines will be resuming nonstop flights between Boston and Norfolk this year.

Norfolk International Airport posted to Facebook this week the service will take effect beginning Sept. 10.

The airport says basic economy fares will start at less than $200 for a round-trip. The flights will run every day, with the exception of Sunday.

Delta recently announced a slew of new nonstop flights from Boston Logan International Airport — which includes Norfolk, Austin and Jacksonville, Florida.