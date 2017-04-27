Cumberland County sisters killed after vehicle plunges into river

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pair of inseparable teenage sisters were killed on their way to school Wednesday after their vehicle ran off the road and plunged into a body of water in Cumberland County.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Virginia State Police say a 2002 Mercedez Benz S-500 was traveling along Bonbrook Road when it ran off the road and into the Willis River. Officials say the river is swollen due to recent heavy rains and that the vehicle was quickly swept under the water.

A Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team responded and located the submerged vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. Inside they found the bodies of 16-year-old Michaela Woodson and 14-year-old Tyauna Woodson.

Friends tell 8News the two sisters were best friends who did everything together.

“From softball practice to home to everywhere, they were together,” Jordan Finch, a friend of the sisters, told 8News Reporter Tracey Smith.

In a statement, the superintendent for Cumberland County Public Schools called the sisters a ‘big part of the CCPS family.’

Cumberland County Public Schools extends condolences to the family of Michaela and Tyauna Woodson. These two beautiful young ladies were a big part of the Cumberland County Public Schools family as they excelled in academics and participated in extracurricular activities such as softball and cheerleading. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Grief counselors were available at school today and will be available for the remainder of the week.

The crash remains under investigation.