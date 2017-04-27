Chesapeake police chase ends in Newport News

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A police chase that started on Grassfield Parkway in Chesapeake Thursday morning ended in Newport News.

According to dispatchers, it started just before 4 a.m. on Grassfield Parkway where the driver led police on a pursuit that went over the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel on I-664 and ended in the area of Buxton Ave. in the East End of Newport News.

No other information was immediately available.

WAVY.com has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.