‘Charles the Monarch’ again found wandering the streets of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “Charles the Monarch” was again found wandering in a Norfolk street this week, police say.

According to police, someone dropped the dog off at the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center on Tuesday.

Charles has his own Facebook page, a children’s book and is known by some as the unofficial mascot of Old Dominion University

The dog first gained fame in 2013 when people who saw him running the streets of Norfolk mistook him for a lion and called police.

Charles’ owner, Daniel Painter, has faced charges multiple times before over the dog’s care. Most recently, Painter had a charge of failure to control an animal nolle prossed, or withdrawn.

