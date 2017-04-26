Woman jailed after high-speed chase on North Carolina island

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman discovered how tough it is to elude law enforcement when your escape route is the only road on a coastal island, and it leads to a ferry dock.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded last weekend to a report of a motorist driving erratically in the village of Ocracoke.

Capt. Jason Daniels said 34-year-old Tara E. Cranmer led deputies on a chase on N.C. Highway 12, a two-lane road that provides the only access to Ocracoke, which can only be reached by ferry.

Daniels said Cranmer stopped her truck at the north ferry dock and fled. She was captured about an hour later.

Cranmer is jailed in Dare County under a $22,000 bond on various charges. It’s not known if she has an attorney.