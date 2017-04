NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Olney Road, near Whitaker Lane, at 8:20 p.m.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to dispatchers. Police have not provided any information about their conditions.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.