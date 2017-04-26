What’s Happening In Hampton Roads : Bikes, Beer & Tattoo

Saturday, April 29 : Tour De Cure at Kings Fork High School

Grab your bike and get ready for the Tour De Cure this weekend. This is the American Diabetes Association’s largest fundraising event and guess what?! You can ride with team WAVY!

Jen Lewis and I will be on-site to help host the event along with tons of volunteers, riders and red riders. It all starts with you and participating in the Tour De Cure is an experience you will never forget!

Registration for the Tour De Cure is $25 and kicks off at King’s Fork High School in Suffolk. Check-in times vary between 6-11 a.m. depending on your route distance! So come out and ride and join team WAVY.

Saturday, April 29 : Town Center Craft Beer Festival at Town Center

This weekend over 50 craft beers from 25 different breweries will be featured at the Town Center Craft Beer Festival! This signature event kicks off spring with local Virginia beers, craft beers and even ciders.

While you taste, you can dance, shop and enjoy live music from the FUZZ Band. This event is happening rain or shine. So get your friends and families together for this fun-filled event.

The Craft beer festival is happening Saturday at Town Center from 12-5 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30 : Virginia International Tattoo at The Scope

The Virginia International Tattoo is taking over Norfolk Scope. More than 1,000 performers including: military bands, drill teams, and performing ensembles ranging from step dancers to motorcycled will be featured.

The Virginia Arts Festival pulls out all the stops for this incredible show that brings together dozens of acts from across the globe to showcase their talents..

Enjoy performances that inspire patriotism and awe tonight – Sunday at the Scope arena in Norfolk. Times and ticket prices vary, visit hrscene.com for details!