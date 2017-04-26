Virginia Beach employee charged with having child porn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police arrested a City of Virginia Beach employee on Tuesday and charged him with 25 counts of possessing obscene materials with a minor.

Bill John Jones, 36, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Prince William Court. Court paperwork shows his address is on the same street.

10 On Your Side is still working to find out if Jones was arrested at his home and what ultimately led police there.

City officials said Jones is a water meter reader in the city utilities department. He’s been with the city 16 years.

WAVY News learned from court documents that investigators searched a computer before charging Jones. He is currently in jail without bond.

Jones faced a judge through a video monitor Wednesday. He told the judge he understood the charges against him. The judge told him he’s entitled to a bond hearing. Jones decided to wait before having one.

Jones is expected to have his preliminary hearing in June.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.