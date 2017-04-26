Va. Beach man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in deadly stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter Wednesday in connection to his neighbor’s stabbing death.

The jury recommended 48-year-old Daniel Gordon Anderson serve 10 years in prison, the maximum punishment for this charge.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 3, 2016, Anderson stabbed Joseph Nardo to death.

Late that evening, Nardo returned home from going out to get a sandwich from Cal’z. According to prosecutors, Anderson and Nardo then got into an argument during which Anderson stabbed Nardo three times with a steak knife. Nardo was able to make it into his home before he died.

Police later recovered the blade of the knife down the street. The handle was found outside of Anderson’s home.

Witnesses identified Anderson as the suspect.

During an interview with investigators, Anderson said he and Nardo didn’t have any physical contact and there was no argument.

Anderson has prior convictions for two counts assault and battery of a family member, DUI and destruction of property. He will be sentenced on July 5.