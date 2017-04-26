Sea turtle found dead in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium says a turtle found dead in Ocean View has injuries consistent with propeller wounds.

Aquarium officials say the turtle had three parallel and roughly linear cuts in its shell. It’s not clear if the turtle was hurt before or after its death. The aquarium is conducting a necropsy on the turtle to learn more.

Boat collisions are a frequent cause of human-related sea turtle deaths. Remember, if you see a sick, injured or dead sea turtle or marine mammal, report it to the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response Program at 757-385-7575.