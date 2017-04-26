TCC hosting health, human services job fair next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College is holding a job fair next week for health and human services.

The event is being held on the first floor of the joint-use library on TCC’s Virginia Beach campus. Several groups and companies will be there, including Bon Secours Health System, Riverside Health System and St. Mary’s Home for Disabled Children.

TCC says the hiring event is free and open to the public. Applicants are encouraged to wear appropriate interview attire and have copies of their resume.

The fair is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 4. Visit this link for a full list of groups and companies attending the fair.