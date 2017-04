NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A student at Warwick High School was found in possession of a steak knife, police say.

Newport News police spokesman Lou Thurston says the knife was discovered Tuesday morning.

A school resource officer was told by a security officer that a six-inch steak knife was found in the possession of a student.

Thurston says charges against the 18-year-old student are pending.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.