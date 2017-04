SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Smithfield at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the store, located at 603 West Main Street, for an armed robbery around 12:15 a.m.

Police say the suspect entered the store armed with a shotgun and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the store and possibly got into a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.