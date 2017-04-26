Sen. Kaine to give commencement speech at VCU graduation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine will address Virginia Commonwealth University graduates next month.

The school announced this week that the former vice presidential candidate will be the speaker at the Richmond university’s commencement ceremony in May.

Before serving as senator and becoming presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, Kaine served as Richmond mayor and Virginia governor.

VCU’s graduation ceremony will be held May 13 at 10 a.m. at the Richmond Coliseum.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.