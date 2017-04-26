Robbery suspect jumps from second-story deck trying to avoid arrest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect in a Norfolk robbery was arrested in Newport News on Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals say 24-year-old Lasrenzo Schmidt jumped from a second-story deck to try to escape authorities, but ended up landing just feet away from officers waiting below.

On Jan. 16, police were called to the Metro PCS store at 509 N. Military Highway for a robbery.

On March 14, arrest warrants were taken out against Schmidt, charging him with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and use of firearm in commission of a felony in relation to the robbery.

Police asked Marshals for help to find and arrest Schmidt.

After a six-week investigation into Schmidt’s whereabouts, he was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in the 700 block of Adams Drive in Newport News.

As Marshals and the Norfolk Fugitive Unit approached the apartment Schmidt was believed to be hiding out in around 9:15 a.m., authorities in the back of the building heard a sliding glass door open. Moments later, Schmidt jumped off the back deck, nearly landing on a Deputy Marshal.

Schmidt was quickly arrested and will be held at the Norfolk City Jail.