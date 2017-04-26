Portsmouth police looking for serial burglar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a man they say has broken into five businesses in the past week.

“It’s a shame that people can’t have a place of business without this type of crime and corruption going on,” said Joe Winstead.

Winstead has worked at the Cigs and Sodas on George Washington Highway for the past three years. His store was broken into on April 19. Police say the suspect smashed a window and crawled in.

“They can come in and can’t get any money,” Winstead added. “They are getting things that they want for them to keep their lives going, whether it is beer, alcohol, cigarettes or whatever. It is an easy way to get it instead of going out and getting a job and working.”

Video from inside the store shows the suspect stealing cigars and cigarettes. The suspect left only seconds later.

“He is spending very little time in the store,” Portsmouth Police Detective Misty Holley said. “It is usually under a minute.”

The suspect’s work was also seen at the ABC store right next to Cigs and Sodas. The first door is still boarded up. He also hit the High Street Market and BP Gas station on Frederick Boulevard. Police say he always wears the same clothes.

“He is wearing a dark blue or black jacket, red shoes or either light brown or tan pants,” Holley added.

Police hope video from inside the BP will help bring the suspect’s identity to light, because they know it’s not if, but when he will strike again.

“Somebody will stop him one day,” Winstead said.

Here’s a list of stores police say the suspect is connected to:

April 19: Cigs and Sodas, 3800 block George Washing Highway

April 21: ABC, 3000 block Turnpike Road

April 23: High Street Market, 500 block High Street

April 24: ABC store, 3800 block George Washington Highway

April 25: BP gas station, 2600 block Frederick Boulevard