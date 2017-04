NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk says it is working to improve its 28 public access ways to the beach.

In a news release earlier this month, the city said some of the 28 access ways needed to be rebuilt, while others needed minor work. City crews are working complete this by Memorial Day.

The city says Recreation, Parks and Open Space staff is designing new signage.

