Norfolk woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in deadly 2015 shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of obstruction of justice in connection to a deadly 2015 shooting.

Michael Clemons, Jr. was found shot on Holt Street on July 15, 2015. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Derricka White was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months in jail with all of that time suspended. There are various conditions in place, including two years of uniform good behavior and no contact with Clemons’ mother.

Lewis McMiller was convicted on charges including voluntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a firearm in relation to Clemons’ death. He was sentenced to 15 years with nine years and four months suspended.

Police have never mentioned how White was connected to the case. However, Clemons’ mother, Arvette Johnson, told 10 On Your Side that her son had mentioned McMiller before because they were involved in a love triangle.

White had been charged with accessory after the fact, but that charge was nolle prossed. She has a charge of probation violation pending in Norfolk General District Court.