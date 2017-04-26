Man who shot friend, fired at Virginia Beach officers sentenced to 18 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting his best friend and firing shots at Virginia Beach police officers was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison Wednesday.

25-year-old Christopher Cody Smith was convicted of two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm.

Prosecutors say on May 1, 2015, Smith went to a bar and got intoxicated. His friend went to pick him up from the bar to take him home. Back at Smith’s apartment, an argument broke out between Smith and the mother of his child. Smith’s friend tried to intervene in an attempt to protect the woman and Smith shot him twice.

Police responded and found Smith’s friend outside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. The friend identified Smith as the shooter and told police that he was still inside the apartment.

Officers got the woman and child out of the apartment and then took cover behind parked vehicles nearby Smith’s apartment. As other officers arrived at the scene, they also took cover. According to prosecutors, Smith then began firing gunshots from his apartment window.

At one point, Smith reportedly went outside into the breezeway of his apartment building and was confronted by two officers, who identified themselves as police. Smith went back into his apartment, turned off the lights, opened the door and again fired at the officers. Bullets hit several vehicles that the officers were behind.

The exchange of gunfire lasted minutes, and Smith jumped out of a window. Police caught up with Smith and when he was taken into custody, he dropped a handgun on the ground. Prosecutors say he also had two semi-automatic handguns on him.

According to prosecutors, Smith admitted to shooting at the officers and said that he wished he had hit them. He also reportedly admitted to shooting his friend.

Smith has prior convictions for three counts of assault, five counts of underage possession of alcohol, assault and battery of a family member, two counts of public intoxication, abusive language to another, petite larceny, providing a false ID to police and driving without a license.