Man wanted in deadly Hampton hit-and-run turns himself in to police

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run accident that killed a Hampton mother.

At 2:06 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 400 block of Woodview Lane. Police responded and found 32-year-old Saskia Elizabeth Reneau lying in the road with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police say 32-year-old Kevin Ajay Ellerbe was the driver in the accident. He turned himself into police Wednesday.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer that Reneau was a mother of two and she and Ellerbe had been in a relationship.

A makeshift memorial stood feet away from the scene of the accident when 10 On Your Side crews returned Monday.

Ellerbe is charged with one count of felony hit-and-run. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

Police are still investigating this case. Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.