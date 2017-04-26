Man found guilty of murder in Virginia Beach shooting and burglary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man was found guilty of several charges in connection to an armed burglary and shooting last year in Virginia Beach.

Deandre Evans Womack was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery, malicious wounding, armed burglary and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

In August 2016, police said Womack, along with Garry Ta’Sheen Hamlin and Michael Scott, went into a home on 22nd Street with the intention of burglarizing it. Inside, the suspects got into a fight with someone. A shot was then fired and Scott was killed.

Another person inside the home was also shot during the altercation. That victim had non life-threatening injuries.

Womack is set to be sentenced on August 8.