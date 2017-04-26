Man arrested in Hampton double shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that injured two people.

19-year-old Thadduas Orlando Hayes, Jr. is charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 8 p.m. on April 13, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Bridgeport Cove Drive, off Nickerson Boulevard. On the way to the scene, police learned there were possibly two people shot.

A 23-year-old Hampton woman was found shot on Bridgeport Cove Drive, while a 22-year-old Newport News man was found shot on Camellia Lane. Both suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police said that a preliminary investigation found the two victims were together on Bridgeport Cove Drive when the suspect began firing in their direction.

Hayes is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.