Malware impacting Virginia State Police email network

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say malware has impacted the department’s email network.

State police are working with the Virginia Information Technologies Agency and Northrup Grumman to fix the issue. In the meantime, state police won’t be available by email. They expect to have the problem fixed by noon Thursday.

The email issue will not impact troopers’ work in the field.

State police offices will remain open during normal business hours. If you need to reach VSP, you can do so by phone. The main number for the administrative headquarters is 804-674-2000. Click here to find a list of other contact numbers for division and area offices.

Of course, if there is an emergency you need to contact state police for, you can still reach them at any time on a cell phone via #77.