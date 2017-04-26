Lack of federal funding threatens ship repair and building industries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The federal budget battle could impact a way of life in Hampton Roads — and this one could really hurt.

Without the right amount of funding, hundreds — if not thousands — of people could be out of work.

The Virginia Ship Repair Association represents 250 ship repair companies and about 27,000 employees in the area. 10 On Your Side sat down with the president of the association Wednesday, who says depending on what happens Friday, around 1,000 people could be out of a job.

“We are an industry that is very proud, very passionate and very patriotic,” said Bill Crow, Virginia Ship Repair Association president.

Crow says he is proud to represent those workers. But his pride is now mixed with fear as a lack of federal funding could mean job cuts to the people he represents. He says the appropriations bill and supplement provide the funding for 14 ship repair projects across the country. Three of those are in Hampton Roads.

“If those three packages evaporate, there will be a minimal amount of work in this port over the summer, which will be catastrophic in regards to the industry and in regards to layoffs,” said Crow.

Since the start of the fiscal year in October, the government has been running on continuing resolutions (CR), not a traditional budget. That’s where Crow and Congressman Scott Taylor say the problems are coming from.

Congressman Taylor said, “The CR’s are really hurting, they’re really hurting them for predictability, for stability, in Newport News shipbuilding, the industrial base.”

Rep. Taylor is a member of the House Committee of Appropriations and says he’s working to help pass a full budget.

“I am optimistic that we will have an agreement with the House and Senate and move that to the president’s desk,” he said. “That may happen this week, or we may need a week long CR to continue negotiations to get it done.”

Crow believes another continuing resolution would only hurt the Navy across the board. His fear is becoming all too real as Friday’s budget deadline approaches.

“You become very, very concerned with all of a sudden, ‘Okay we knew we were going to have a little bit of a problem’ to, ‘Man, oh man, we’re going to have the biggest problem we’ve had in our life.’ Last year was bad. This year will be bad, as bad, if not worse,” Crow said.

Crow also says losing the jobs essentially means losing another line of defense, because those people are fixing the Navy’s ships.

WAVY News did reach out to Congressman Bobby Scott about the issue, but he was not able to speak with us Wednesday.