Judge denies motion to move security guard charged with murder from HRRJ

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake judge has denied a motion for a security guard charged with murder to be moved to a different jail.

Johnathan Cromwell is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen.

Chen died in the incident outside the River Walk community Jan. 26, where Cromwell, 21, was patrolling.

Chen’s family says the 60-year-old didn’t speak any English and claims he was playing the popular smartphone game Pokemon Go.

Cromwell’s attorney motioned to have him moved from Hampton Roads Regional Jail to the Chesapeake Correctional Center, citing issues with how he believes his client is being treated.

A judge denied this motion in a hearing Wednesday morning.

The motion comes after Cromwell’s original attorneys were withdrawn from the case after a judge granted their requested to be taken off it earlier this month.

Cromwell’s attorney argued that his client is being neglected at HRRJ, and that he is not getting mental health counseling and treatment for dental issues.

The Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney has argued that Cromwell shot Chen more than six times, hitting him four times in the chest. Cromwell reportedly asked a detective on scene about the accuracy of his shooting.

An attorney for the security firm that hired Cromwell argued in February that the 22-year-old acted in self-defense when he shot Chen.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 26.

