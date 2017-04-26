Hampton police searching for suspects in eight business burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to track down the suspects involved in eight commercial burglaries, including seven break-ins at cell phone stores throughout Hampton.

Detective Bryan Rowe says the criminals appear to know what they are doing. In some cases, he says they are using stolen cars to cover their tracks.

“They can be in and out within a minute or two,” says Rowe. “It’s an easy way to make money.”

Rowe says the stolen phones often appear for sale online.

Since March 26, police report more than 30 phones have been stolen in the break-ins, including five different Metro PCS locations.

“These are going to be the same people who are going to be out breaking into cars or the people who are going to be out stealing cars,” says the detective.

Police believe the same crooks are involved in a break-in Sunday at Nexus clothing store at Peninsula Town Center.

Kamille Jenkins, a store employee, says one suspect smashed an object through a door to gain entry and got away with about $2,000 in merchandise.

“We’re just trying to have a business,” says Jenkins. “We’re trying to support the community, give them clothes [and] have a safe place to come shop.”

On April 14, the Hampton Police Division said they arrested two people in connection with some of the burglaries and listed Rashad Lowery, 22, as a wanted suspect. Police say they are still searching for Lowery.

Police say the break-ins continued after those arrests and there could be as many as six total suspects involved.

Detectives say they are also looking into whether or not recent cell phone store burglaries in Newport News are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeLine at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.