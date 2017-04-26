Hampton church sends thousands of water bottles to Flint

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton church collected more than 2,000 cases of water bottles for families impacted by the crisis in Flint, Michigan.

On Wednesday, volunteers loaded the cases into a tractor-trailer parked outside the First Baptist Church of Hampton.

“That’s what we’re supposed to do – help our brothers and sisters in Christ when they’re in need, and they are in need,” said Reverend Dr. Joan Parrott.

The initiative was launched by the church’s youth ministry.

“God gave me the vision, but He used the whole community to make it happen,” said Devinn Smart, one of the church’s youth and young adult pastors. “It makes my heart warm… I already know when this truck is filled, I’m gonna burst out crying.”

Smart and other church members spent weeks collecting donations from community members and Hampton University students.

“Our goal was 2,000… we have over 2,000 cases.”

The tractor-trailer drove off Wednesday night, headed to the House of Prayer Baptist Church in Flint. From there, the bottles will be distributed to thousands of families.

“This is what it really means to be a child of God,” Parrott said. “And make a difference in the world.

The donations come exactly three years after the Midwestern city switched its water supply to the Flint River, leading to lead contamination.